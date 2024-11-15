Florida Holiday Events to Plan for Now

The holiday season is here, and there are a variety of Florida Christmas events that you can enjoy to kick off the festive season. Who doesn’t love watching a beautiful tree get lit with vibrant lights? Even if you don’t go to an official tree lighting, there are plenty of beautiful light displays on hand for you to enjoy this season. So, cozy up, get festive and get ready to enjoy some lovely Christmas light displays.

Florida Christmas Events

For the Fort Myers area, the 49th Annual Edison and Ford Holiday Nights runs from November 29, 2024, through January 5, 2025, excluding Christmas Eve and Christmas night. Expect to see thousands of lights, hundreds of historic decorations at this unique and fun holiday event. Visitors can take special guided Holiday Tradition Tours nightly at 6 p.m. and 7 p.m. or take your own, self-guided tour.

For those near Tampa, Christmas Lane at the Florida Strawberry Festival Grounds is open select nights from November 29, 2024, through December 24 from 6 p.m. to 10 p.m. It’s an interactive walk through Christmas event that takes place at the fairgrounds in Plant City. Expect Christmas-themed displays, live entertainment, food and rides and more. You can also take photos with Santa & Mrs. Claus, Frosty the Snowman, and Rudolph.

If you’ve ever wondered about the history of the Christmas tree, it apparently has many origins. According to History, “The history of Christmas trees has many roots, ranging from the use of evergreens in ancient Egypt and Rome to the German traditions of candlelit trees that made its way to America in the 1800s. Discover the history of the Christmas tree, from the earliest winter solstice celebrations to Queen Victoria’s decorating habits and the annual lighting of the Rockefeller Center tree in New York City.”

As for the Christmas tree outside of the White House, Christmas Light Source adds that, “the White House saw its first electrically lit Christmas tree in 1895, when it was illuminated by President Cleveland’s First Lady, Frances Cleveland.” They also note that electric lights for Christmas, thanks to Edward Johnson, a friend of Thomas Edison. “The Christmas tree was lit with beautiful hand-wired strings of red, white, and blue lights, which are still favorites today” they note, adding that “this milestone paved the way for the creation of the first string of Christmas lights which were made available for sale around 1890.”

What’s wild is that today, “an estimated 150 million light sets are sold in America each year, adding to the tangled millions stuffed into boxes each January,” according to the Smithsonian. “They light 80 million homes and consume 6 percent of the nation’s electrical load each December.”

