Lions and Bills Would Be A Cool Super Bowl

Quarterback Jared Goff #16 of the Detroit Lions reacts after throwing a second quarter touchdown pass against the Green Bay Packers at Lambeau Field on November 03, 2024 in Green Bay, Wisconsin. (Photo by Stacy Revere/Getty Images)

The Lions and Bills would be a cool Super Bowl match up, don’t you think? We think so. Think about it! The Bills are the organization of the 1990’s that remarkably made it to four straight Super Bowls and lost them all. The thought of the 4-peat loss still haunts Bills fans.

Meanwhile, the Lions have never made it to the Super Bowl. Ever. They are one of four teams to never make it. The three other teams are the Browns, Texans and Jaguars. The Browns moved and re-expanded into the league and the Texans and Jaguars are the league’s most recent expansion franchises. That makes the Detroit Lions the only original team in its original city to have never made it to a Super Bowl. And that is a shame because they won numerous NFL Championships before the Super Bowl era. But they have been in a bit of a slump since 1957.

LIONS AND BILLS

Fast forward to 2024 and the Lions and Bills are among the NFL elite and it seems possible they may meet in February for the Super Bowl. Both teams are loaded with talent and fun to watch. The Lions are led by throw-away quarterback Jared Goff, who the Rams discarded and added him to the trade for Matthew Stafford. Goff is measured, methodical and operates an offense with stone cold precision.

Josh Allen has a cannon for an arm and despite his size can run like the wind. At the end of those runs he can add punishment for defenders.

The cities of Detroit and Buffalo have long winters ahead of them but if their football teams can make it to the Super Bowl it would go a long way toward warming things up for everybody. These fan bases deserve this potential Super Bowl. The only problem is somebody has to lose and the agony will continue.

For the latest NFL talk and analysis tune in each weekday to Craig Shemon and Company from 2-6pm on ESPN Southwest Florida.

Craig Shemon has been hosting afternoons on ESPN Southwest Florida since 2017. Prior to that he was a nationally syndicated host in Los Angeles at FOX Sports Radio and in Houston at Yahoo! Sports Radio. Along the way Craig did play-by-play for the NFL on FOX, NFL Europe, Big Ten Network, and The Citadel Radio Network. Craig is a native Detroiter and Indiana University graduate. He has been known to proudly display his Detroit and IU fandom on the air. Craig likes to write about athletes, create quizzes, and covers big sports headlines.