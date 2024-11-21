Celebrating Beaujolais Nouveau Day In SWFL

Thanks to Georges Duboeuf for sending me a bottle of wine to try for Beaujolais Nouveau Day in SWFL in exchange for a fair and honest review.

Cheers to Beaujolais Nouveau Day, a celebration observed by wine lovers world wide, the third Thursday of November. Georges Duboeuf bottles one of the most well known and easy to find ones and I got to preview it in advance of the big day. This year’s release is this week’s Fabulous Find.

What Is Beaujolais Nouveau Day In SWFL

Beaujolais Nouveau is a wine that dates back to the 1800’s. It was made as a way for vintners and workers to celebrate the end of a long and exhausting harvest. The first bottling of the new vintage, it is young and lacks the finesse of other wine made in the Beaujolais region of France.

However, it became fashionable in Paris and the day took on a life of it’s own. In the 50’s Beaujolais producers would actually compete in a race to see who got their wine to Paris first. The wine arrives other places by horse and carriage. It is quite the celebration for wine lovers.

The wine is meant to be enjoyed in its youth. The bottles often have bright and playful artwork to represent that sentiment. Over the decades, Georges Duboeuf has played a big roll in the ceremony and increased popularity of Beaujolais Nouveau.

Georges Duboeuf

For its 2024 Beaujolais Nouveau, Georges Duboeuf handpicked quality Gamay grapes from 20+ year-old vines across the region and uses the classic carbonic maceration technique for a quick fermentation.

The 2024 is a festive, bright ruby color. It’s light and fresh with lots of red and black fruit including cranberry. I like to put a slight chill on the wine and producers recommend it as well. It’s a fun wine and a fun way to kick-off the weekend a little early today.

It’s another one to put on your red wine list for Thanksgiving.

Businesses Celebrating Beaujolais Nouveau Day In SWFL

Restaurants and retailers are officially pulling the corks today on Beaujolais Nouveau. Some offer tastings, others have special menus featuring the wine. Best thing to do is check social media or place a call to find out.

Bleu Provence in Naples always has a big celebration and dinner

Total Wine select locations offer tastings

Gina Birch brings the sunshine to Sunny 106.3 every weekday morning from 6-10. She has worked in radio, television and print in Southwest Florida for nearly 30 years. During that time, she has become an advocate for numerous charities including those that support animals, children, women and wellness. In addition, she has written for numerous local, regional and national publications about food, wine and travel. Those are her longtime passions...along with shoes.