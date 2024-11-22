TSA Approved Food For Holiday Flying

Before you head to the security lines at RSW in Fort Myers with one of your famous homemade pies or holiday sides, there are a few things to know before you go. Like the list of TSA approved food for holiday flying.

Food is at the heart of holiday celebrations with family and friends. Certain dishes are nostalgic. They remind us of our childhood. Or maybe it’s a dessert that has been passed down for generations and your meal would just not be the same without it.

Just because you are traveling, it doesn’t mean you have to go without. Yes, you can actually carry food onto the plane. However there are a few rules to keep in mind so all of your time, money and effort does not get donated to hungry TSA agents and your left holding an empty bag. Literally.

TSA Approved Food For Holiday Flying In Carry On Luggage

If you want to travel with food anytime during the holiday season, here is what you can get through TSA in your carry on.

Turkey

Pie

Stuffing

Casseroles

Baked Goods

Fruits and Vegetables

Getty Images Here is the list of TSA approved food for holiday flying in carry on luggage. Also, items that you need to pack or pitch.

Just keep those cooling gel packs in mind. If they have melted you will have to toss them. If they are frozen solid for the plane ride you should be good.

TSA Approved Food For Holiday Flying In Checked Bags

Not all food items are eligible for carry on status. Don’t take a chance of getting them tossed in the trash. Here is what you need to pack in your checked bag. Just make sure they wrapped well and/or lids are secure to avoid a mess.

Gravy

Cranberry Sauce

Jams and Jellies

Dips

Wine

Canned fruits and vegetables

One more thing, if you are traveling with holiday gifts in your carry on bag, it is best if you do not wrap them. TSA may need to inspect them and would have to take all of that pretty paper off. Wrapped packages in checked bags are OK.

If you have more questions about holiday travel you can get them answered through a new service. Send a text message to AskTSA so you wont be blindsided day of travel.

